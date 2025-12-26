Enviri (NVRI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Enviri (NVRI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.93, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial services company had lost 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 450% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -914.29% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enviri. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.41% downward. Enviri is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.