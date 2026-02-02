Enviri (NVRI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Enviri (NVRI) ended the recent trading session at $19.26, demonstrating a +1.8% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial services company had gained 5.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 24, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.74, reflecting a 1750% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, indicating changes of -1642.86% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Enviri possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

