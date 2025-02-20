ENVIRI Earnings Results: $NVRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENVIRI ($NVRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $558,710,000, missing estimates of $591,013,500 by $-32,303,500.

ENVIRI Insider Trading Activity

ENVIRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763

TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 35,299 shares for an estimated $246,937 and 0 sales.

ENVIRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of ENVIRI stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

