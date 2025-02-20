ENVIRI Earnings Results: $NVRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENVIRI ($NVRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $558,710,000, missing estimates of $591,013,500 by $-32,303,500.
ENVIRI Insider Trading Activity
ENVIRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763
- TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 35,299 shares for an estimated $246,937 and 0 sales.
ENVIRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of ENVIRI stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 2,394,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,755,283
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,774,362 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,662,587
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,141,830 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,792,091
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,127,647 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,682,881
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 886,745 shares (+5438.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,827,936
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 811,859 shares (+82.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,251,314
- AYAL CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD added 781,924 shares (+781.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,020,814
