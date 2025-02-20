News & Insights

Enviri Corporation Reports Q4 2024 Results: Revenues of $559 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $70 Million Amid Continued Challenges

February 20, 2025 — 07:13 am EST

Enviri Corporation reported Q4 2024 revenues of $559 million and a GAAP loss of $82 million, with adjustments showing improved EBITDA.

Enviri Corporation reported its fourth quarter results for 2024, showing revenues of $559 million and a GAAP loss from continuing operations of $82 million, reflecting ongoing challenges, particularly in the Harsco Environmental and Rail segments. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $70 million, a slight decrease on a reported basis but a 5% improvement organically. The full year saw revenues of $2.34 billion, a modest decline from 2023, but an 11% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching a ten-year high of $319 million. The company also improved its credit leverage ratio and amended its credit agreement, enhancing financial flexibility amid weak global steel market conditions. Looking ahead to 2025, Enviri expects adjusted EBITDA between $305 million and $325 million and an increase in free cash flow, despite anticipated ongoing challenges in certain segments.

Potential Positives

  • Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 totaled $70 million, showing a 5% organic growth compared to the prior-year quarter.
  • Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA reached a 10-year high of $319 million, an 11% increase on an organic basis from 2023.
  • Entered into an amended credit agreement, enhancing financial flexibility and liquidity for the company.
  • 2025 Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $305 million and $325 million, representing an anticipated improvement year-over-year.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations increased significantly to $82 million in Q4 2024 from $53 million in Q4 2023.
  • Fourth quarter revenues fell by 7% compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in business performance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, highlighting operational challenges amidst ongoing issues in key segments.

FAQ

What were Enviri Corporation's fourth quarter 2024 revenues?

Enviri Corporation reported fourth quarter revenues of $559 million for 2024.

How much did Enviri's adjusted EBITDA increase in Q4 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 totaled $70 million, reflecting a 5% organic increase over the previous year.

What was the consolidated loss from continuing operations in 2024?

The consolidated loss from continuing operations for 2024 was $119 million for Enviri Corporation.

How did Enviri's cash flow perform in Q4 2024?

Net cash provided by operating activities in Q4 2024 was $36 million, with adjusted free cash flow of $8 million.

What is the 2025 outlook for Enviri's adjusted EBITDA?

For 2025, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $305 million and $325 million, marking an increase year-over-year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


  • Fourth quarter




    revenues totaled $559 million; GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations of $82 million










  • Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 totaled $70 million, an increase of 5% over the prior-year quarter on an organic basis (adjusted for foreign exchange translation and divestiture impacts)










  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $36 million and adjusted free cash flow of $8 million in Q4










  • Full year 2024 revenues increased 3% on an organic basis










  • 2024 GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations of $119 million; Adjusted EBITDA totaled $319 million, an increase of 11% on an organic basis










  • Credit agreement net leverage ratio improved from prior year-end to 4.07x










  • Entered into amended credit agreement that strengthens financial flexibility and liquidity










  • 2025 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be within range of $305 million and $325 million, higher year-over-year when adjusted for divestitures and FX impact; Free cash flow to increase compared with prior year to between $30 million and $50 million







PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) (the "Company") today reported fourth quarter 2024 results. Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $559 million, and on a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the consolidated loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $82 million. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million, a decrease of 9% over the prior-year quarter on a reported basis and an increase of 5% on an organic basis.



On a GAAP basis, the fourth quarter of 2024 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.03, including an asset impairment for an underperforming site and anticipated costs to address an environmental matter in Harsco Environmental as well as additional contract adjustments and a goodwill impairment in Harsco Rail. The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.04. These figures compare with a fourth quarter of 2023 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.67, after strategic expenses and other unusual items, and an adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.03.



“Enviri performed well in 2024, and we continued to focus on consistent execution in the fourth quarter as we faced ongoing headwinds at Harsco Environmental and Rail,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “The Company realized solid growth in 2024, and our adjusted earnings reached a 10-year high, led by Clean Earth. Strong operational execution, improvement initiatives and a favorable pricing environment drove Clean Earth to once again achieve record profits and margins. Enviri’s other business segments delivered against key objectives during the year, while successfully adapting to various pressures. I’m proud of what the Enviri team accomplished in 2024, and I’d like to thank our employees for their ongoing dedication to our customers and our company.”



“For 2025, our expectations are tempered as weak fundamentals within the global steel market persist and are expected to weigh on Harsco Environmental, while Clean Earth is projected to see continued growth. Importantly, our cash flow is anticipated to improve in 2025, supported by Harsco Rail's execution against certain contracts. We remain optimistic about Enviri’s growth potential and the underlying value within our businesses, and will continue to deliver on our strategic priorities to best position the Company to deliver sustainable value creation for shareholders.”




Enviri Corporation—Selected Fourth Quarter Results
























































































($ in millions, except per share amounts)


Q4 2024


Q4 2023

Revenues

$
559


$
599

Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP

$
(63
)

$
(14
)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$
(82
)

$
(53
)

Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP

$
(1.03
)

$
(0.67
)

Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP

$
70


$
77

Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP


12.6
%


12.9
%

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$
(0.04
)

$
(0.03
)






Note:




Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.






Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results




Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $559 million, or 7% below the prior-year quarter due to business divestitures and foreign currency translation, which negatively impacted fourth quarter 2024 revenues by approximately $13 million compared with the same quarter in 2023.



The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $82 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a GAAP consolidated loss of $53 million in the same quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $77 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 9%. Increased Adjusted EBITDA from Clean Earth was offset by lower contributions from the Company's other business segments. FX translation negatively impacted fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4 million compared with the prior-year period.




Enviri Corporation—Selected 2024 Results




























































































($ in millions, except per share amounts)



2024




2023

Revenues

$
2,343


$
2,366

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP

$
32


$
80

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$
(119
)

$
(84
)

Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP

$
(1.55
)

$
(1.03
)

Adjusted EBITDA - excluding unusual items

$
319


$
305

Adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding unusual items


13.6
%


12.9
%

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - excluding unusual items

$
(0.07
)

$








Note:




Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.






Consolidated Full Year 2024 Operating Results




Consolidated revenues were $2.34 billion in 2024, compared to $2.37 billion in 2023. The change in revenues for the year reflects business divestitures in 2024 and the impact of FX translations. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted 2024 revenues by approximately $29 million compared with the prior year.



The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $119 million in 2024, while the GAAP consolidated loss in 2023 was $84 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached a 10-year high of $319 million in 2024, an increase versus 2023 ($305 million) despite the negative impacts from divestitures and FX, driven by higher earnings in Clean Earth and Harsco Rail.



On a GAAP basis, the diluted loss per share in 2024 was $1.55, and this figure compares with a diluted loss per share in 2023 of $1.03. These figures include various unusual items in each year. The adjusted diluted loss per share was $0.07 in 2024, compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.00 in 2023.





Fourth Quarter Business Review





Harsco Environmental























































($ in millions)


Q4 2024


Q4 2023

Revenues

$
240


$
292

Operating income (loss) - GAAP

$
(41
)

$
25

Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP

$
41


$
56

Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP


17.1
%


19.3
%




Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $240 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18% compared with the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to business divestitures, FX translation, and lower service levels, including the impact of contract exits. Excluding the FX and divestiture impacts, revenues declined 4%. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $41 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $41 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $25 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned impacts. As a result, Harsco Environmental's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 19.3% in the comparable quarter of 2023.





Clean Earth























































($ in millions)


Q4 2024


Q4 2023

Revenues

$
241


$
237

Operating income (loss) - GAAP

$
21


$
16

Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP

$
36


$
29

Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP


15.0
%


12.2
%




Clean Earth revenues totaled $241 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 2% increase over the prior-year quarter due to higher services pricing. The segment's GAAP operating income was $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $16 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $29 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings is mainly attributable to higher pricing as well as efficiency improvements. As a result, Clean Earth's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 12.2% in the comparable quarter of 2023.




Harsco Rail























































($ in millions)


Q4 2024


Q4 2023

Revenues

$
77


$
71

Operating income (loss) - GAAP

$
(32
)

$
(42
)

Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP

$
2


$
3

Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP


2.3
%


3.8
%




Harsco Rail revenues totaled $77 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 10% increase over the prior-year quarter. This change reflects higher equipment and technology volumes, as well as certain contract loss adjustments in the comparable 2023 quarter, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts volumes. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $32 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $42 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings resulted from the above items as well as a less favorable business mix.





Cash Flow




Net cash provided by operating activities was $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $68 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $30 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to lower cash earnings and working capital changes, partially offset by reduced capital spending.




For the full-year 2024, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $78 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $114 million in 2023. Adjusted free cash flow was $(34) million in 2024, compared with $(12) million in the prior year. The change in full-year free cash flow can be mainly attributed to Harsco Rail, where working capital increased to support certain contracts.





2025 Outlook




The Company anticipates that its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable with 2024, while its adjusted free cash flow will significantly improve. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase at Clean Earth and Harsco Rail but is expected to decline in Harsco Environmental, mainly as a result of FX translation and business divestitures. Meanwhile, the increase in free cash flow will be primarily driven by an expected improvement in Harsco Rail as certain contract milestones are completed, as well as lower pension contributions.



This outlook contemplates that economic conditions will remain stable and that the Company will benefit from various growth and improvement initiatives. Key business drivers for each segment as well as other 2025 guidance details are below.





Harsco Environmental


Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be below prior-year results. Currency impacts, business divestitures, exited contracts and services mix are expected to be partially offset by improvement initiatives, new contracts and product volumes.





Clean Earth


Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2024 as a result of volume growth, efficiency initiatives and net higher pricing, offsetting the impact of investments and certain items not repeating in 2025 (such as the benefit in 2024 from the reduction in bad debt reserves).





Harsco Rail


Adjusted EBITDA is expected to modestly increase versus 2024 as a result of higher demand, pricing and contract adjustments in 2024 not repeating, partially offset by a less favorable business mix.





Corporate


spending is anticipated to increase when compared with 2024 mainly as a result of the normalization of incentive compensation as well as non-cash equity compensation.































































































2025 Full Year Outlook


GAAP Loss From Continuing Operations

$(36) - $(17) million

Adjusted EBITDA

$305 - $325 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

$(0.49) - $(0.26)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

$(0.25) - $(0.01)

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities

$156 - $186 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$30 - $50 million

Net Interest Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items

$105 - $109 million

Account Receivable Securitization Fees

~$10 million

Pension Expense (Non-Operating)

~$20 million

Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items

$21 - $26 million

Net Capital Expenditures

$130 - $140 million





Q1 2025 Outlook


GAAP Loss From Continuing Operations

$(18) - $(12) million

Adjusted EBITDA

$57 - $63 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

$(0.24) - $(0.17)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

$(0.18) - $(0.11)






Credit Agreement and Securitization Facility




The Company recently (February 2025) successfully amended its Credit Agreement to provide additional financial flexibility and liquidity, given the uncertain outlook within the global steel industry. Additionally, the Company amended its Securitization Facility. The changes to the Credit Agreement include revisions to its net leverage ratio, which now ends 2025 at 4.75x and 2026 at 4.25x, before stepping down to 4.00x in the second quarter of 2027. The Securitization Facility was amended to increase capacity from $150 million to $160 million. Further details can be found in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





Conference Call




The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit

www.investors.enviri.com

, or by dialing (844) 481-2524 or (412) 317-0553 for international callers. Please ask to join the Enviri Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.





Forward-Looking Statements




The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan," "contemplate," "project," "target" or other comparable terms.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions, divestitures, or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated or at all; (2) the Company’s inability to comply with applicable environmental laws and regulations; (3) the Company’s inability to obtain, renew, or maintain compliance with its operating permits or license agreements; (4) various economic, business, and regulatory risks associated with the waste management industry; (5) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (6) risks caused by customer concentration, the fixed price and long-term customer contracts, especially those related to complex engineered equipment, and the competitive nature of the industries in which the Company operates; (7) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (8) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged or have inadequate liquidity) to maintain their credit availability; (9) higher than expected claims under the Company’s insurance policies, or losses that are uninsurable or that exceed existing insurance coverage; (10) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (11) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions and joint ventures with strategic partners; (12) the Company’s ability to effectively retain key management and employees, including due to unanticipated changes to demand for the Company’s services, disruptions associated with labor disputes, and increased operating costs associated with union organizations; (13) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (14) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (15) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic and industry conditions and cyclical slowdowns impacting the steel and aluminum industries; (16) fluctuations in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and other currencies in which the Company conducts business; (17) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to changes in economic conditions, changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (18) liability for and implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) product liability and warranty claims associated with the Company’s operations; (20) the Company’s ability to comply with financial covenants and obligations to financial counterparties; (21) the Company’s outstanding indebtedness and exposure to derivative financial instruments that may be impacted by, among other factors, changes in interest rates; (22) tax liabilities and changes in tax laws; (23) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (24) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; and the other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.





Non-GAAP Measures




Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measures are included within the definitions below and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release.




Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations:

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.




Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.




Adjusted free cash flow:

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and certain transaction-related / debt-refinancing expenditures. The Company's management believes that Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it indicates the cash flow available for working capital needs, repay debt obligations, invest in future growth through new business development activities, conduct strategic acquisitions or other uses of cash. It is important to note that Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.




Organic growth

: Organic growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that calculates the change in Total revenue, excluding the impacts resulting from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, divestitures and certain unusual items. The Company believes this measure provides investors with a supplemental understanding of underlying revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis.




About Enviri



Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at

www.enviri.com

.


ENVIRI CORPORATION




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31


December 31


(In thousands, except per share amounts)



2024




2023




2024




2023


Revenues from continuing operations:








Service revenues


$

477,624


$
497,398



$

1,970,193


$
1,931,712

Product revenues



81,084



101,933




372,452



434,308


Total revenues



558,708



599,331




2,342,645



2,366,020


Costs and expenses from continuing operations:








Cost of services sold



402,475



391,111




1,557,473



1,511,689

Cost of products sold



86,887



127,356




345,114



404,442

Selling, general and administrative expenses



92,625



91,810




359,388



353,985

Research and development expenses



1,269



1,017




3,961



3,458

Property, plant and equipment impairment charge



23,444









23,444



14,099

Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges



13,026









15,866






Remeasurement of long-lived assets















10,695






Gain on sale of businesses, net















(10,478

)





Other expense (income), net



1,677



2,461




5,437



(1,591
)


Total costs and expenses



621,403



613,755




2,310,900



2,286,082


Operating income (loss) from continuing operations



(62,695

)


(14,424
)



31,745



79,938

Interest income



682



2,013




6,795



6,809

Interest expense



(27,348

)


(28,125
)



(112,217

)


(107,081
)

Facility fees and debt-related income (expense)



(2,578

)


(2,863
)



(11,265

)


(10,762
)

Defined benefit pension income (expense)



(4,129

)


(5,415
)



(16,728

)


(21,574
)


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income



(96,068

)


(48,814
)



(101,670

)


(52,670
)

Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations



14,306



(4,020
)



(17,066

)


(30,866
)

Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net



74



(168
)



(10

)


(761
)


Income (loss) from continuing operations



(81,688

)


(53,002
)



(118,746

)


(84,297
)


Discontinued operations:








Income (loss) from discontinued businesses



(1,010

)


(775
)



(5,297

)


(5,133
)

Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses



270



201




1,382



1,332


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(740

)


(574
)



(3,915

)


(3,801
)


Net income (loss)



(82,428

)


(53,576
)



(122,661

)


(88,098
)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(814

)


(779
)



(5,312

)


1,977


Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation


$

(83,242

)

$
(54,355
)


$

(127,973

)

$
(86,121
)


Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders:








Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


$

(82,502

)

$
(53,781
)


$

(124,058

)

$
(82,320
)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(740

)


(574
)



(3,915

)


(3,801
)


Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders


$

(83,242

)

$
(54,355
)


$

(127,973

)

$
(86,121
)










Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding



80,216



79,881




80,118



79,796


Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders:

Continuing operations


$

(1.03

)

$
(0.67
)


$

(1.55

)

$
(1.03
)

Discontinued operations


$

(0.01

)

$
(0.01
)



(0.05

)


(0.05
)


Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders


$

(1.04

)

$
(0.68
)


$

(1.60

)

$
(1.08
)










Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding



80,216



79,881




80,118



79,796


Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders:

Continuing operations


$

(1.03

)

$
(0.67
)


$

(1.55

)

$
(1.03
)

Discontinued operations


$

(0.01

)

$
(0.01
)



(0.05

)


(0.05
)


Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders


$

(1.04

)

$
(0.68
)


$

(1.60

)

$
(1.08
)


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands)


December 31




2024


December 31




2023


ASSETS





Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


$

88,359


$
121,239

Restricted cash



1,799



3,375

Trade accounts receivable, net



260,690



338,187

Other receivables



40,439



40,565

Inventories



182,042



189,369

Current portion of contract assets



59,881



64,875

Prepaid expenses



62,435



58,723

Other current assets



14,880



11,023


Total current assets



710,525



827,356

Property, plant and equipment, net



664,292



707,397

Right-of-use assets, net



92,153



102,891

Goodwill



739,758



780,978

Intangible assets, net



298,438



327,983

Retirement plan assets



73,745



44,517

Deferred income tax assets



17,578



16,295

Other assets



53,744



47,281


Total assets


$

2,650,233


$
2,854,698


LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings


$

8,144


$
14,871

Current maturities of long-term debt



21,004



15,558

Accounts payable



214,689



243,279

Accrued compensation



63,686



79,609

Income taxes payable



5,747



7,567

Reserve for forward losses on contracts



54,320



52,919

Current portion of advances on contracts



13,265



38,313

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



26,049



28,775

Other current liabilities



159,478



174,342


Total current liabilities



566,382



655,233

Long-term debt



1,410,718



1,401,437

Retirement plan liabilities



27,019



45,087

Operating lease liabilities



67,998



75,476

Environmental liabilities



46,585



25,682

Deferred tax liabilities



26,796



29,160

Other liabilities



55,136



47,215


Total liabilities



2,200,634



2,279,290


ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




Common stock



146,844



146,105

Additional paid-in capital



255,102



238,416

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(538,964

)


(539,694
)

Retained earnings



1,400,347



1,528,320

Treasury stock



(851,881

)


(849,996
)


Total Enviri Corporation stockholders’ equity



411,448



523,151

Noncontrolling interests



38,151



52,257


Total equity



449,599



575,408


Total liabilities and equity


$

2,650,233


$
2,854,698
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited

)




Three Months Ended


December 31


Twelve Months Ended


December 31


(In thousands)



2024




2023




2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income (loss)


$

(82,428

)

$
(53,576
)


$

(122,661

)

$
(88,098
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation



36,804



36,063




148,329



138,956

Amortization



7,382



8,081




31,471



32,408

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense



(18,432

)


(981
)



(12,798

)


2,965

Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net



(74

)


168




10



761

Dividends from unconsolidated entities



117









321






Right-of-use assets



7,859



8,012




31,546



32,479

Property, plant and equipment impairment charge



23,444









23,444



14,099

Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges



13,026









15,866






Remeasurement of long-lived assets















10,695






Gain on sale of businesses, net















(10,478

)





Stock-based compensation



3,610



3,197




16,650



12,916

Other, net



28



2,227




(13,924

)


(2,749
)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses:






Accounts receivable



42,633



9,688




45,864



(38,487
)

Inventories



9,550



7,138




(7,534

)


(3,410
)

Contract assets



3,511



2,158




(11,412

)


3,475

Accounts payable



(22,459

)


(4,272
)



(15,038

)


(5,090
)

Accrued interest payable



4,679



7,049




(413

)


221

Accrued compensation



935



13,435




(12,477

)


33,871

Advances on contracts and other customer advances



(2,764

)


7,664




(13,210

)


(14,160
)

Operating lease liabilities



(7,604

)


(7,718
)



(30,945

)


(30,698
)

Retirement plan liabilities, net



841



894




(6,140

)


(3,968
)

Other assets and liabilities



15,634



29,049




10,897



28,957


Net cash (used) provided by operating activities



36,292



68,276




78,063



114,448


Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(34,497

)


(45,395
)



(136,591

)


(139,025
)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net



(34

)








57,633






Proceeds from sales of assets



4,578



4,911




17,057



6,991

Expenditures for intangible assets



(128

)


(25
)



(1,309

)


(503
)

Proceeds from note receivable















17,023



11,238

Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts



18,247



2,217




12,114



4,251

Other investing activities, net









1










463


Net cash (used) provided by investing activities



(11,834

)


(38,291
)



(34,073

)


(116,585
)


Cash flows from financing activities:








Short-term borrowings, net



(3,216

)


2,831




(6,198

)


7,027

Current maturities and long-term debt:








Additions



38,982



16,005




240,544



201,997

Reductions



(73,569

)


(23,953
)



(274,153

)


(164,475
)

Purchase of noncontrolling interests



(1,197

)








(1,197

)





Contributions from noncontrolling interests















874



1,654

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(1,131

)


(5
)



(17,095

)


(5
)

Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid



(339

)


(52
)



(1,885

)


(1,426
)

Deferred financing costs



(525

)








(4,290

)






Net cash (used) provided by financing activities



(40,995

)


(5,174
)



(63,400

)


44,772

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash



(6,437

)


1,116




(15,046

)


(3,115
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash



(22,974

)


25,927




(34,456

)


39,520

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period



113,132



98,687




124,614



85,094


Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period


$

90,158


$
124,614



$

90,158


$
124,614


















































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(In thousands)


Revenues


Operating




Income (Loss)


Revenues


Operating


Income (Loss)

Harsco Environmental


$

240,316


$

(41,042

)

$
292,245

$
24,750

Clean Earth



240,919



20,848



236,571


15,972

Harsco Rail



77,473



(31,781

)


70,515


(41,941
)

Corporate









(10,720

)






(13,205
)

Consolidated Totals


$

558,708


$

(62,695

)

$
599,331

$
(14,424
)













Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(In thousands)


Revenues


Operating




Income (Loss)


Revenues


Operating


Income (Loss)

Harsco Environmental


$

1,111,512


$

32,013


$
1,140,904

$
77,635

Clean Earth



939,845



92,156



928,321


76,974

Harsco Rail



291,288



(58,032

)


296,795


(31,671
)

Corporate









(34,392

)






(43,000
)

Consolidated Totals


$

2,342,645


$

31,745


$
2,366,020

$
79,938






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)




Three Months




Ended


Twelve Months


Ended




December 31


December 31





2024




2023




2024




2023


Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported


$

(1.03

)

$
(0.67
)


$

(1.55

)

$
(1.03
)

Corporate strategic costs (a)



0.02



0.02




0.05



0.08


Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (b)





















(0.01
)

Corporate gain on note receivable (c)















(0.03

)






Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (d)









0.02




(0.01

)


(0.10
)

Harsco Environmental segment change in provision for expected credit losses (e)





















0.07


Harsco Environmental segment contract termination charge (f)



0.06









0.06







Harsco Environmental segment charge for environmental matter (g)



0.34









0.34







Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets (h)















0.13







Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts (i)



0.16



0.59




0.41



0.54


Harsco Rail segment change in inventory provision (j)



0.06









0.06







Total segment net gain on sale of businesses, including Corporate (k)















(0.13

)






Total segment net gain on sale of assets, including Corporate (l)









(0.03
)



(0.04

)


(0.03
)

Total segment severance costs (m)





















0.01


Total segment plant, property and equipment charge, net (n)



0.32









0.32



0.10


Total segment goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge (o)



0.16









0.20







Taxes on above unusual items (p)



(0.19

)


(0.03
)



(0.14

)


0.10



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense



(0.10

)


(0.10
)



(0.33

)


(0.28
)

(r)

Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (q)



0.06



0.07




0.26



0.28



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations


$

(0.04

)

$
(0.03
)


$

(0.07

)

$







(a)   Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies (Q4 2024 $1.5 million pre-tax expense and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $4.1 million pre-tax expense; Q4 2023 $2.0 million pre-tax expense and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $6.4 million pre-tax expense).


(b)   Adjustment related to a previously recorded liability related to a contingent consideration from the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth (twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $0.8 million pre-tax income).


(c)   Gain recognized by Corporate due to the prepayment of a note receivable in April 2024 (twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $2.7 million pre-tax income).


(d)   Gain, net of exit costs, recognized for a lease modification that resulted in a lease incentive received by the Harsco Environmental segment for a site relocation prior the end of the expected lease term (Q4 2023 $1.7 million pre-tax expense; twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $8.1 million pre-tax income). An adjustment to the reserve for exit costs related to this site was recorded upon vacating the site in 2024 (twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $0.5 million pre-tax income).


(e)   An increase to the provision for expected credit losses was recorded in Harsco Environmental related to a customer in the Middle East (twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $5.3 million pre-tax expense).


(f)   Contract termination charges incurred by the Harsco Environmental segment (Q4 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $5.0 million pre-tax expense), which include an increase to the provision for expected credit losses, severance and other exit costs for a site in the U.K.


(g)   Charge incurred by the Harsco Environmental segment for the processing and disposal of salt cake byproduct (Q4 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $27.2 million pre-tax expense).


(h)   Beginning on March 31, 2024, the Company determined that the held-for-sale criteria was no longer met for the Harsco Rail segment and a charge was recorded for the depreciation and amortization expense that would have been recognized during the periods that Harsco Rail's long-lived assets were classified as held-for-sale, had the assets been continuously classified as held-for-use (twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $10.7 million pre-tax expense).


(i)   Adjustments to the Company's provision for forward losses on contracts with certain customers in the Harsco Rail segment, principally for Deutsche Bahn, Network Rail and SBB (Q4 2024 $12.8 million pre-tax expense and twelve months ended 2024 $32.7 million pre-tax expense; Q4 2023 $47.0 million pre-tax expense and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $42.8 million pre-tax expense).


(j)   An increase to the Harsco Rail segment's provision related to excess and obsolete inventory due primarily to changes in business strategy (Q4 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $4.7 million pre-tax expense).


(k)   Net gain recorded by the Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate on the sales of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC in April 2024 and Reed Minerals, LLC in August 2024, former subsidiaries of the Company within the Harsco Environmental segment (twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $10.5 million pre-tax income).


(l)   Net gain recognized for the sale of certain assets by Corporate (twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $3.3 million pre-tax income) and by the Harsco Rail segment (Q4 2023 and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $2.4 million pre-tax income).


(m)   Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $1.1 million pre-tax expense) and adjustment to severance and related costs recorded by Harsco Rail segment (twelve months ended December 31, 2023 $0.5 million pre-tax income).


(n)   Non-cash property, plant and equipment impairment charges were recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024, incurred by the Harsco Environmental segment for site locations in the U.S. and the Middle East (Q4 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $23.4 million pre-tax expense) and by Harsco Rail (Q4 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $1.9 million pre-tax expense). The year ended December 31, 2023 included an impairment charge recognized by the Harsco Environmental segment related to abandoned equipment at a site in China, net of them impact from noncontrolling interest (twelve months ended December 31, 2023 net $7.9 million, which included $14.1 million pre-tax expense, net of $6.2 million that represents the noncontrolling partner's share of the impairment charge).


(o)   Non-cash intangible asset impairment charge in the Harsco Environmental segment (twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $2.8 million pre-tax expense) and non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Harsco Rail segment (Q4 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 $13.0 million pre-tax expense).


(p)   Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect during the year the unusual item is recorded.


(q)   Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $6.4 million and $7.1 million in Q4 2024 and 2023, respectively, and after-tax expense was $4.8 million and $5.5 million in Q4 2024 and 2023, respectively. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $27.3 million and $28.6 million for the twelve months 2024 and 2023, respectively, and after-tax expense was $20.8 million and $22.0 million for the twelve months ended 2024 and 2023, respectively.


(r)   Does not total due to rounding.



































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)














Projected




Three Months Ending


Twelve Months




Ending




March 31


December 31





2025




2025





Low


High


Low


High

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$
(0.24
)

$
(0.17
)

$
(0.49
)

$
(0.26
)

Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax


0.06



0.06



0.24



0.24



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$
(0.18
)

$
(0.11
)

$
(0.25
)

$
(0.01
)

(a)




(a) Does not total due to rounding.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


Harsco




Environmental


Clean




Earth


Harsco




Rail


Corporate


Consolidated


Totals














Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:








Operating income (loss), as reported


$

(41,042

)


$

20,848



$

(31,781

)


$

(10,720

)


$

(62,695

)

Strategic costs
























1,484




1,484

Contract termination charge



5,049

























5,049

Charge for environmental matter



27,200

























27,200

Provision for forward losses on certain contracts

















12,814











12,814

Change in inventory provision

















4,716











4,716

Plant, property and equipment impairment charge



23,444











1,921











25,365

Goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge

















13,026











13,026

Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items



14,651




20,848




696




(9,236

)



26,959

Depreciation



25,963




9,493




1,054




294




36,804

Amortization



543




5,829




67











6,439

Adjusted EBITDA


$

41,157



$

36,170



$

1,817



$

(8,942

)


$

70,202

Revenues, as reported


$

240,316



$

240,919



$

77,473





$

558,708

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)



17.1

%



15.0

%



2.3

%





12.6

%














Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:








Operating income (loss), as reported


24,750



15,972



(41,941
)


(13,205
)


(14,424
)

Strategic costs

















1,979



1,979

Net gain on lease incentive


1,729


















1,729

Provision for forward losses and other contract costs on certain contracts












47,024








47,024

Net gain on sale of assets












(2,374
)







(2,374
)

Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items


26,479



15,972



2,709



(11,226
)


33,934

Depreciation


28,865



6,724








474



36,063

Amortization


1,009



6,112













7,121

Adjusted EBITDA

$
56,353


$
28,808


$
2,709


$
(10,752
)

$
77,118

Revenues, as reported

$
292,245


$
236,571


$
70,515





$

599,331

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)


19.3
%


12.2
%


3.8
%




12.9
%

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


Harsco


Environmental


Clean




Earth


Harsco




Rail


Corporate


Consolidated


Totals














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024:










Operating income (loss), as reported


$

32,013



$

92,156



$

(58,032

)


$

(34,392

)


$

31,745

Strategic costs
























4,137




4,137

Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive



(451

)
























(451

)

Contract termination charge



5,049

























5,049

Charge for environmental matter



27,200

























27,200

Remeasurement of long-lived assets

















10,695











10,695

Provision for forward losses on certain contracts

















32,733











32,733

Change in inventory provision

















4,716











4,716

Net gain on sale of businesses



(10,029

)

















(449

)



(10,478

)

Net gain on sale of assets
























(3,281

)



(3,281

)

Goodwill and other Intangible asset impairment charge



2,840











13,026











15,866

Plant, property and equipment impairment charge



23,444











1,921











25,365

Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items



80,066




92,156




5,059




(33,985

)



143,296

Depreciation



109,756




33,840




3,478




1,255




148,329

Amortization



3,068




23,976




224











27,268

Adjusted EBITDA


$

192,890



$

149,972



$

8,761



$

(32,730

)


$

318,893

Revenues, as reported


$

1,111,512



$

939,845



$

291,288





$

2,342,645

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)



17.4

%



16.0

%



3.0

%





13.6

%














Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023:








Operating income (loss), as reported

$
77,635


$
76,974



(31,671
)

$
(43,000
)

$
79,938

Strategic costs

















6,360



6,360

Contingent consideration adjustment

















(828
)


(828
)

Net gain on lease incentive


(8,053
)

















(8,053
)

Change in provision for expected credit losses


5,284


















5,284

Provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts












42,849








42,849

Net gain on sale of assets












(2,374
)







(2,374
)

Severance costs


1,146








(537
)







609

Property, plant and equipment impairment charge


14,099


















14,099

Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items


90,111



76,974



8,267



(37,468
)


137,884

Depreciation


113,571



23,252








2,133



138,956

Amortization


4,030



24,583













28,613

Adjusted EBITDA


207,712



124,809



8,267



(35,335
)


305,453

Revenues, as reported

$
1,140,904


$
928,321


$
296,795




$
2,366,020

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)


18.2
%


13.4
%


2.8
%




12.9
%
















































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31


(In thousands)



2024




2023

Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations


$

(81,688

)

$
(53,002
)







Add back (deduct):




Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net



(74

)


168

Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations



(14,306

)


4,020

Defined benefit pension expense (income)



4,129



5,415

Facility fees and debt-related expense (income)



2,578



2,863

Interest expense



27,348



28,125

Interest income



(682

)


(2,013
)

Depreciation



36,804



36,063

Amortization



6,439



7,121






Unusual items:




Corporate strategic costs



1,484



1,979

Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive









1,729

Harsco Environmental segment contract termination charge



5,049






Harsco Environmental segment charge for environmental matter



27,200






Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts



12,814



47,024

Harsco Rail segment change in inventory provision



4,716






Total segment net gain on sale of assets, including Corporate









(2,374
)

Total segment plant, property and equipment impairment charge



25,365






Total segment goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge



13,026







Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA


$

70,202


$
77,118







































































































































































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)




Twelve Months Ended




December 31


(In thousands)



2024




2023

Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations


$

(118,746

)

$
(84,297
)







Add back (deduct):




Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net



10



761

Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations



17,066



30,866

Defined benefit pension expense



16,728



21,574

Facility fee and debt-related expense



11,265



10,762

Interest expense



112,217



107,081

Interest income



(6,795

)


(6,809
)

Depreciation



148,329



138,956

Amortization



27,268



28,613






Unusual items:




Corporate strategic costs



4,137



6,360

Corporate contingent consideration adjustment









(828
)

Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive



(451

)


(8,053
)

Harsco Environmental segment change in provision for expected credit losses









5,284

Harsco Environmental segment contract termination charge



5,049






Harsco Environmental segment charge for environmental matter



27,200






Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets



10,695






Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts



32,733



42,849

Harsco Rail segment change in inventory provision



4,716






Total segment net gain on sale of businesses, including Corporate



(10,478

)





Total segment net gain on sale of assets, including Corporate



(3,281

)


(2,374
)

Total segment severance costs









609

Total segment property, plant and equipment impairment charge



25,365



14,099

Total segment goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charge



15,866







Adjusted EBITDA


$

318,893


$
305,453





















































































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)




Projected


Projected




Three Months


Ending


Twelve Months


Ending




March 31


December 31





2025




2025


(In millions)


Low


High


Low


High


Consolidated loss from continuing operations

$
(18
)

$
(12
)

$
(36
)

$
(17
)











Add back (deduct):








Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations


(2
)


(1
)


21



26

Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense


3



2



10



10

Net interest


26



26



109



105

Defined benefit pension (income) expense


5



5



20



20

Depreciation and amortization


43



43



181



181


Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$
57


$
63


$
305


$
325





















































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)




Three Months


Ended


Twelve Months


Ended




December 31


December 31


(In thousands)



2024




2023




2024




2023

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities


$

36,292


$
68,276



$

78,063


$
114,448

Less capital expenditures



(34,497

)


(45,395
)



(136,591

)


(139,025
)

Less expenditures for intangible assets



(128

)


(25
)



(1,309

)


(503
)

Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a)



918



562




3,095



3,020

Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b)



4,578



4,911




17,057



6,991

Plus transaction-related expenditures (c)



364



1,625




5,842



2,670

Adjusted free cash flow


$

7,527


$
29,954



$

(33,843

)

$
(12,399
)




(a)   Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.


(b)   Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate.


(c)   Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate.












































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)




Projected




Twelve Months Ending




December 31





2025


(In millions)


Low


High

Net cash provided by operating activities

$
156


$
186

Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures


(130
)


(140
)

Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures


4



4

Adjusted free cash flow

$
30


$
50















































































































































































ENVIRI CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN REVENUES FROM ORGANIC GROWTH TO CHANGES IN REVENUES, AS REPORTED



(Unaudited)











Twelve Months Ended


(in millions)


Organic


Other


Total

Total revenues - December 31, 2023






$

2,366.0








Effects on revenues:






Price/volume changes

78.1







78.1

Foreign currency translation





(29.4
)


(29.4
)

Harsco Environmental segment divestitures (a)





(48.8
)


(48.8
)

Clean Earth segment pricing settlement with Stericycle, Inc.





(6.0
)


(6.0
)

Harsco Rail segment adjustments from estimated forward loss provisions on certain contracts (b)





(17.3
)


(17.3
)

Total change

78.1


(101.5
)


(23.4
)

Total revenues - December 31, 2024






$

2,342.6

Total change %

3.3%


(4.3)%