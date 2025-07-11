Enviri Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on August 5

Enviri Corporation will release Q2 2025 earnings and host a conference call on August 5, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Enviri Corporation will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 5, 2025, before the NYSE market opens. A conference call and webcast will take place on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, accessible via the company's website or through provided dial-in numbers for both U.S. and international callers. Enviri is committed to environmental sustainability, offering a range of recycling and reuse solutions to help customers manage complex waste challenges. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and operates globally across over 150 locations in more than 30 countries.

Potential Positives

Enviri Corporation is set to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results, indicating ongoing operations and financial updates that are important for investors.

The scheduled quarterly conference call and webcast provide a platform for increased transparency and direct communication with investors and financial analysts.

Enviri's positioning as a global leader in environmental services highlights its commitment to sustainability, which is a significant aspect for investors focused on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria.

The company operates in over 150 locations in more than 30 countries, showcasing its expansive reach and potential forglobal marketimpact.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Enviri Corporation release its second quarter 2025 earnings results?

Enviri Corporation will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, prior to NYSE market open.

What time is the Enviri conference call scheduled?

The Enviri conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2025.

How can I access the Enviri conference call?

You can access the Enviri conference call by visiting their Investor Relations section at www.enviri.com or by dialing in using the provided numbers.

Will the Enviri conference call be available for later listening?

Yes, if you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for later access.

What does Enviri Corporation specialize in?

Enviri Corporation specializes in providing innovative environmental services and solutions to help address complex sustainability challenges for customers globally.

$NVRI Insider Trading Activity

$NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL C. HOCHMAN (SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.) purchased 40,127 shares for an estimated $251,596

TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) purchased 40,297 shares for an estimated $250,002

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 prior to NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.





Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.enviri.com



. The live call also can be accessed using the below dial-in details. Please ask to join the



Enviri Corporation



call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.







Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts







Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Dial-in (US): (844) 539-1331





Dial-in (International): (412) 652-1264







About Enviri







Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at



www.enviri.com



.









Investor Contact





David Martin





+1.267.946.1407







dmartin@enviri.com







Media Contact





Karen Tognarelli





+1.717.480.6145







ktognarelli@enviri.com









