Enviri Corporation Announces Upcoming Participation in Key Investor Conferences

Enviri Corporation will participate in several upcoming investor conferences from May 5 to June 4, 2025.

Enviri Corporation, a leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste, announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences. These events include the Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo in Las Vegas on May 5, the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference virtually on May 7, the BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference in New York on May 13, the CJS Securities Inaugural May 1x1 Conference virtually on May 14, and the Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference in Boston on June 4. Based in Philadelphia and operating in over 150 locations across more than 30 countries, Enviri aims to help customers tackle complex environmental challenges and meet sustainability goals through innovative recycling and reuse solutions.

Participation in multiple investor conferences highlights corporate visibility and commitment to engaging with investors, potentially attracting new investment.

As a provider of environmental solutions, Enviri's leadership in sustainability aligns with increasing global focus on environmental issues, positioning the company favorably in the market.

The company operates in over 30 countries, showcasing its global reach and ability to serve a diverse customer base, which can enhance revenue opportunities.

There is no mention of any significant recent achievements or financial performance updates, which could lead to questions regarding the company's current status and future outlook.

$NVRI Insider Trading Activity

$NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 75,596 shares for an estimated $496,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763

RUSSELL C. HOCHMAN (SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.) purchased 40,127 shares for an estimated $251,596

$NVRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:









Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo (Las Vegas)







Monday, May 5, 2025







Fireside Chat: 2:00 pm (PDT) | 5:00 pm (EDT)





Monday, May 5, 2025





Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference



(Virtual)





Wednesday, May 7, 2025



(Virtual) Wednesday, May 7, 2025





BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference (New York)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025



Tuesday, May 13, 2025





CJS Securities Inaugural May 1x1 Conference



(Virtual)





Wednesday, May 14, 2025



(Virtual) Wednesday, May 14, 2025





Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference Insight (Boston)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025













About Enviri







Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at



www.enviri.com



.











Investor Contact









David Martin







+1.267.946.1407







dmartin@enviri.com









Media Contact









Karen Tognarelli







+1.717.480.6145







ktognarelli@enviri.com









