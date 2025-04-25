Enviri Corporation Announces Upcoming Participation in Key Investor Conferences

Enviri Corporation will participate in several upcoming investor conferences from May 5 to June 4, 2025.
Enviri Corporation, a leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste, announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences. These events include the Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo in Las Vegas on May 5, the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference virtually on May 7, the BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference in New York on May 13, the CJS Securities Inaugural May 1x1 Conference virtually on May 14, and the Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference in Boston on June 4. Based in Philadelphia and operating in over 150 locations across more than 30 countries, Enviri aims to help customers tackle complex environmental challenges and meet sustainability goals through innovative recycling and reuse solutions.
$NVRI Insider Trading Activity
$NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 75,596 shares for an estimated $496,940 and 0 sales.
- DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763
- RUSSELL C. HOCHMAN (SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.) purchased 40,127 shares for an estimated $251,596
$NVRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,774,362 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,662,587
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,141,830 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,792,091
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,127,647 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,682,881
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 886,745 shares (+5438.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,827,936
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 811,859 shares (+82.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,251,314
- AYAL CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD added 781,924 shares (+781.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,020,814
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 657,644 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,063,858
Full Release
PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Stifel Investor Summit at Waste Expo (Las Vegas)
Monday, May 5, 2025
Fireside Chat: 2:00 pm (PDT) | 5:00 pm (EDT)
Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference
(Virtual)
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
BofA Securities Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference (New York)
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
CJS Securities Inaugural May 1x1 Conference
(Virtual)
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Stifel Cross Sector 1x1 Conference Insight (Boston)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at
www.enviri.com
.
Investor Contact
David Martin
+1.267.946.1407
dmartin@enviri.com
Media Contact
Karen Tognarelli
+1.717.480.6145
ktognarelli@enviri.com
