Enviri Corporation Announces Results of 70th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Enviri Corporation's stockholders approved board nominees, auditor appointment, executive compensation, and key amendments at the annual meeting.

Enviri Corporation held its 70th Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on April 24, 2025, where stockholders elected all eight nominees to the Board of Directors for terms until the 2026 meeting. They also ratified the appointment of Deloitte as Independent Auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Additional approvals included the compensation of named executive officers, amendments to the 2013 and 2016 equity compensation plans, and a change to the Certificate of Incorporation to limit certain officers' liability in line with new Delaware laws. Enviri, based in Philadelphia, offers environmental services globally, focusing on recycling and sustainability solutions.

Stockholders approved the election of all eight nominees to the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity in leadership.

The appointment of Deloitte as Independent Auditors for 2025 was ratified, indicating a commitment to governance and transparency.

The approval of executive compensation and amendments to compensation plans reflects stockholder confidence in management and the company’s operational strategy.

The amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers aligns with recent legal standards, enhancing corporate governance.

The approval of officer compensation, including potential large payouts, may raise concerns among shareholders regarding executive remuneration practices amidst broader economic challenges.



The amendment to limit the liability of certain officers could be perceived negatively, as it may suggest a desire to reduce accountability among leadership in the event of mismanagement or legal issues.



What were the key outcomes of Enviri's 70th Annual Meeting?

Stockholders elected all eight Board nominees, ratified Deloitte as auditors, and approved various executive compensation amendments.

Who were the nominees elected to the Board of Directors?

All eight nominees for the Board of Directors were elected to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Which firm was ratified as Enviri's Independent Auditors for 2025?

Deloitte was ratified as the Independent Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2025.

What amendments were approved regarding Enviri's compensation plans?

Amendments to the 2013 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan and the 2016 Non-Employee Directors’ Compensation Plan were approved.

How does Enviri contribute to environmental sustainability?

Enviri provides recycling and reuse solutions, helping customers address environmental challenges and achieve sustainability goals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) announced the results of its 70th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held virtually on April 24.





Stockholders approved the election of all eight nominees to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and ratified the Audit Committee’s appointment of Deloitte as Independent Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2025.





The Company’s stockholders also approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, on an advisory basis; Amendment No. 5 to the 2013 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan; Amendment No. 3 to the 2016 Non-Employee Directors’ Long-Term Equity Compensation Plan; and an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers in accordance with recent Delaware law amendments.







About Enviri







Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at



www.enviri.com



.

















Investor Contact







David Martin







+1.267.946.1407







dmartin@enviri.com







Media Contact







Karen Tognarelli







+1.717.480.6145







ktognarelli@enviri.com













