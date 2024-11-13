News & Insights

Stocks

Envipro Holdings Projects Future Growth Amid Current Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Envipro Holdings, Inc. (JP:5698) has released an update.

Envipro Holdings, Inc. reported a decline in net sales and profits for the three months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite a challenging quarter, the company forecasts growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with anticipated increases in net sales and profits. Investors may be interested in the expected annual dividend, which is set to rise significantly.

For further insights into JP:5698 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.