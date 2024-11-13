Envipro Holdings Projects Future Growth Amid Current Challenges

Envipro Holdings, Inc. (JP:5698) has released an update.

Envipro Holdings, Inc. reported a decline in net sales and profits for the three months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite a challenging quarter, the company forecasts growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with anticipated increases in net sales and profits. Investors may be interested in the expected annual dividend, which is set to rise significantly.

