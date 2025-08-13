Markets

Envipco Holding Q2 Loss Widens, Revenues Down 13%

August 13, 2025 — 03:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Envipco Holding N.V (ENVI.AS, EVIPF.PK) Wednesday revealed wider second-quarter loss compared to a year ago, impacted by higher expenses. Revenues for the period were down 13 percent, impacted by lower RVM sales in the European market.

The Dutch recycling technology company reported total loss of 2.52 million euros or 0.04 basic euro per share in the second quarter, compared to loss of 0.53 million euros or 0.01 euro per share in the same period last year.

According to Envipco Holding, pre-tax loss widened to 2.28 million euros during the second quarter from 0.2 million euros in the year-ago quarter.

Group revenues for the three-month period fell to 23.06 million euros from 26.57 million euros in the previous-year quarter.

The company generated EBITDA of 0.4 million euros in the second quarter, compared to EBITDA of 2.6 million euros in the same period of fiscal 2024. EBITDA margin was 1.6 percent during the quarter, compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.6 percent in the prior-year period.

