Envestnet Yodlee (ENV) Collaborates With Amazon Web Services

Envestnet | Yodlee ENV yesterday announced that the company’s data analytics are now available on Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).

Envestnet | Yodlee's analytics platform provides users with intelligence regarding customer brand affinity, competitive landscapes, consumer spending trends and more, with a view to improve their business decision making.

By collaborating with AWS, which is one of the fastest-growing data market places, Envestnet | Yodlee is aiming to increase the ease of access to its data analytics for a broad range of investment management and corporate planning insights, to a vast global customer base.

With a similar objective, the company recently partnered with cloud-based data platform provider Snowflake to make its data analytics available on Snowflake Data Marketplace.

"Through AWS Data Exchange, businesses interested in utilizing Envestnet | Yodlee's strategic insights have never had more simplified access," said Bill Parsons, group president of Data Analytics, Envestnet | Yodlee.

Notably, Envestnet’s shares have gained 9% in the past month compared with 1.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite and 0.2% gain of the industry it belongs to.

Envestnet, Inc Price

Envestnet, Inc price | Envestnet, Inc Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector includes Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Charles River Associates CRAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate Cross Country Healthcare and Charles River is pegged at 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.