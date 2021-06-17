Envestnet Yodlee (ENV) Announces Collaboration With Snowflake

Envestnet | Yodlee ENV yesterday announced its partnership with cloud-based data platform provider Snowflake through which the company will make its data analytics available on Snowflake Data Marketplace.

The partnership makes a wide range of Envestnet’s data analytics, including investment management and corporate planning insights, easily available to businesses. The move seems to be a part of Envestnet’s efforts to increase availability of its data analytics offerings, streamline the process of their purchase and easily integrate them into financial solutions.

Bill Parsons, group president of Data Analytics, Envestnet | Yodlee, said, "Our team is constantly striving to make integration of our data analytics easier for those who need insights quickly and accurately. Snowflake Data Marketplace allows us to bring our data analytics products and solutions to a key channel that is meeting the need for these types of important services."

Notably, Envestnet’s shares have gained 11.8% over the past three months compared with 8.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The industry has lost 1.8% in the said time frame.

Envestnet, Inc Price

Envestnet, Inc price | Envestnet, Inc Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector includes Equifax Inc. EFX, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Charles River Associates CRAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Cross Country Healthcare and Charles River is pegged at 14%, 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.