Envestnet Rides on Recurring Revenues, Tech Development
Envestnet, Inc. ENV is currently riding on its strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring-revenue generation capacity. The company’s shares have gained 22.2% year to date, significantly outperforming the 2.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Envestnet recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.5% and increased 28.3% year over year. Revenues of $235.3 million surpassed the consensus mark by 3.5% and climbed 4.8% year over year.
Recurring Revenues Stay Strong
Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring-revenue generation capacity.
The company provides asset-based and subscription-based services on a business-to-business-to-consumer basis to its financial services’ clients. These clients offer solutions based on Envestnet’s platform to their end users. On a business-to-business basis, the company delivers an open platform to customers and third-party developers through an open API framework. Envestnet’s recurring revenues of $227.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 increased 7% year over year.
Focus on Technology Development
Envestnet continues to focus on technology development with a view to improve operational efficiency, increase market competitiveness, address regulatory demands and cater to client-driven requests for new capabilities. Currently, the company’s technology platforms are based on a three-tier architecture that combines a web-based user interface, an application tier that houses the business logic for all the platforms’ functionality and a SQL Server database. It believes that its technology design allows for significant scalability.
