Envestnet Picks CEO, President, Board Chairman & Vice Chairman

Envestnet, Inc. ENV today announced multiple leadership appointments, effective immediately. These include appointments of William Crager as chief executive officer (CEO), Stuart DePina as president, James Fox as chairman of the board of directors and Charles Roame as the vice chairman.

Crager is a co-founder of Envestnet and president since 2002. He served as the interim CEO since the death of Envestnet founder and the then CEO Jud Bergman in October 2019. DePina has been the chief executive of Envestnet Data & Analytics since January 2019 and was previously the president of Envestnet’s Tamarac.

Fox has been an Envestnet board member since 2015 and was previously chairman, CEO and president of Envestnet’s FundQuest. Roame has been a board member since 2011 and is currently the managing partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors, a research, strategy consulting and other related services provider to financial service firms.

These appointments seem to be part of the company’s efforts to enhance employee skills and improve offerings. Envestnet’s shares have gained 5.3% over the past six months, as against the 8.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

