Envestnet, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.1% to US$68.59 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$275m were what the analysts expected, Envestnet surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.27 per share, an impressive 170% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ENV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Envestnet's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.15b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 44% to US$0.20 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$83.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Envestnet, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So although Envestnet is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Envestnet. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Envestnet analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Envestnet (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.