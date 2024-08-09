Envestnet, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Envestnet, Inc. (ENV):

Earnings: -$79.2 million in Q2 vs. -$21.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.44 in Q2 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Envestnet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.4 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $348.3 million in Q2 vs. $312.4 million in the same period last year.

