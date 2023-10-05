Envestnet (FRA:30E) Price Target Increased by 7.12% to 68.44

The average one-year price target for Envestnet (FRA:30E) has been revised to 68.44 / share. This is an increase of 7.12% from the prior estimate of 63.89 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.19 to a high of 83.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.40% from the latest reported closing price of 38.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envestnet. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 30E is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 69,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 4,151K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,144K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 30E by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Advent International holds 1,881K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,584K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 30E by 16.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 30E by 13.90% over the last quarter.

