Envestnet (ENV) to Benefit From Its Redi2 Buyout: Here's How

Envestnet, Inc. ENV yesterday announced its acquisition of revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions provider, Redi2 Technologies, Inc. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Redi2is a pioneer of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, an innovator in cloud-based delivery of wealth and investment management billing software. Its platform can be used for fee calculation, payouts and accounting, invoice creation, and billing compliance.

To Strengthen the Financial Wellness Ecosystem

The buyout makes Envestnet one of the leading providers of revenue and billing tools required by advisors, wealth firms, and asset managers.

The addition of Redi2's technology platform is expected to significantly enhance billing, accounting, and back-office capabilities of Envestnet, driving greater client engagement and higher revenues.

According to Tom Sipp, executive vice president of Business Lines for Envestnet, "This acquisition enhances our strategic enablement of service and data, and over the next two years will create operating leverage by bringing Envestnet and Redi2's administrative, revenue, and billing services together."

Envestnet shares have lost 29.7% over the past year compared with 32.7% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite and 46.8% fall of the industry it belongs to.

