Envestnet (ENV) Stock Rises 2% Following Q4 Earnings Beat

Envestnet, Inc. ENV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

The stock has gained 2% since the earnings release on Feb 23 in response to the better-than-expected earnings performance.

Adjusted earnings (excluding $1.3 from non-recurring items) came in at 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus mark by 4.7%. Adjusted earnings however decreased 10% from the year-ago figure.

Total revenues of $292.9 million missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and decreased 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Envestnet’s shares have declined 17.4% in the past year compared with 6% decline in the industry it belongs to.

Envestnet, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Envestnet, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Envestnet, Inc Quote

Quarter Details

Asset-based recurring revenues that constituted 57% of total revenues in the quarter decreased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription-based recurring revenues increased 3% from the prior-year period and constituted 41% of total revenues. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues decreased 7% from the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% from the year-ago reported figure to $53.8 million. The current adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 18.4% from 17.6% reported a quarter ago.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, Envestnet had cash and cash equivalents of $162.2 million, down 32.8% from the quarter-ago figure. Long-term debt as of the end of the fourth quarter was $871.8 million, up from $509 million reported a quarter ago.

ENV generated $30.8 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $3.1 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects revenues to be in the $299-302 million band. Adjusted EPS is expected to be 45 cents, the same as the current Zacks Consensus Estimate.

For 2023, revenues are expected to be in the $1239.8-1259.8 million band. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the 1.95-2.05 band for the full year, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07

The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $53-55 million in the first quarter and $242-252 million for the full year. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5-20.0%.

Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The following stocks from the Business Service sector reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Gartner, Inc. IT, currently having Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 49 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $3.70 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44% and increased 23.8% year over year. IT’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and improved 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Aptiv PLC APTV, currently carrying Zacks Rank of 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. APTV’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and increased 12.2% year over year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envestnet, Inc (ENV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.