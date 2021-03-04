Envestnet (ENV) Stock Down 12.4% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Envestnet, Inc. ENV reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results. Despite such encouraging results, shares of the company have lost 12.4% since its earnings release on Feb 25.

Adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and remained flat year over year. Revenues of $263.8 million surpassed the consensus mark by 2.2% and climbed 9.9% year over year.

Over the past year, shares of Envestnet have declined 8.3% against 8.2% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Adjusted revenues of $263.9 million jumped 9% year over year.

Asset-based recurring revenues of $146.1 million increased 14% year over year, contributing 55% to total revenues. Subscription-based recurring revenues of $109.1 million were up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels, contributing 41% to total revenues. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues increased 3% year over year to $6.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $64.9 million, up 5.6% year over year.

Envestnet ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $384.6 million compared with $362.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company generated around $38.2 million of cash from operating activities. CapEx was $3.3 million.

Q1 & 2021 Outlook

For first-quarter 2021, Envestnet expects adjusted earnings to be 61 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents lies below the guidance.

Total revenues are estimated between $270 million and $273 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $63-$65 million.

For 2021, adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.95-$2.08. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 lies above the guidance.

Total revenues are anticipated between $1.11 billion and $1.12 billion. The company projects adjusted EBITDA of $225-$235 million.

Currently, Envestnet carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

