Envestnet (ENV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.72, changing hands as low as $52.20 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $41.72 per share, with $69.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.77.

