Envestnet (ENV) Rides on Recurring Revenue Strength, Debt Ails

Envestnet, Inc. ENV is currently benefiting from a strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring-revenue generation capacity.

The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents that outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% but declined 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $303.1 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and climbed 20% year over year.

Envestnet’s shares have gained 25.7% over the past six months against 19.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Envestnet, Inc Price

Envestnet, Inc price | Envestnet, Inc Quote

How is Envestnet Doing?

Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring-revenue generation capacity. The company provides asset-based and subscription-based services on a business-to-business-to-consumer basis to financial services clients. These clients offer solutions based on Envestnet’s platform to their end users. On a business-to-business basis, the company delivers an open platform to customers and third-party developers through an open API framework. Notably, asset-based recurring revenues of $184 million increased 34% and subscription-based recurring revenues of $113.6 million were up 5% in the third quarter of 2021.

The company’s technology-enabled services are expected to register handsome growth as trends such as increasing demand for personalized wealth management services and cost-effective guided advice are creating significant market opportunities.

Envestnet continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency, increase market competitiveness, address regulatory demands and cater to client-driven requests for new capabilities. The company’s technology design facilitates significant scalability.

Some Risks

Envestnet's cash and cash equivalent balance of $394 million at the end of the third quarter was well below the long-term debt level of $848 million. This underscores that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Envestnet currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are Avis Budget CAR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Charles River Associates CRAI and Alliance Data Systems ADS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 398.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 669.1% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 27.5%.

Charles River Associates has an expected earnings growth rate of 61.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

Charles River’s shares have surged 117.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%.

Alliance Data has an expected earnings growth rate of 93.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.9%, on average.

Alliance Data’s shares have surged 13.4% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 13.4%.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.