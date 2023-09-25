Envestnet Appoints CFO Joshua Warren

(RTTNews) - Envestnet, Inc. (ENV), Monday announced that Joshua Warren is joining the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Warren most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Business Strategy for iShares and Index Investments for BlackRock. Warren will succeed Peter H. D'Arrigo who served as Chief Financial Officer since 2008.

Warren will initially serve as a senior advisor to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and will transition to become the Company's Chief Financial Officer effective November 15, 2023.

After the transition of Chief Financial Officer responsibilities, D'Arrigo will serve as a senior advisor to the Company's Chief Executive Officer through March 31, 2024. Warren will work with D'Arrigo, in the interim, to assure a smooth transition.

"Josh Warren is a tremendous addition to our leadership team. With his proven record of delivering shareholder value, Josh brings a powerful blend of financial discipline, analytical rigor and strategic insight drawn from substantial industry experience and familiarity with our business," said William Crager, Envestnet Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm excited and honored for the opportunity to join the team at Envestnet. I look forward to enhancing our market leadership position by focusing on executing with speed, scale, and efficiency while significantly expanding margins, cash flows and delivering value to clients and our shareholders," said Josh Warren, incoming Chief Financial Officer of Envestnet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.