Enveric's Pre-clinical Study Of EB-003 Shows Bioavailability, Brain Penetration In Animal Studies

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) Monday announced the completion of preclinical pharmacokinetic studies in rat and dog further supporting the oral bioavailability and targeted non-hallucinogenic profile of EB-003.

The company further said significant brain penetration was demonstrated in the rat model with a brain/plasma ratio of about 5-6, which is significantly higher than the mouse model (~1.5).

The company said no clinical signs, or that of hallucination, were observed in either study. EB-003 is targeted to treat difficult-to-address mental health disorders.

The study showed potential to harness neuroplastic properties without inducing hallucinations and Enveric expects to submit Investigational New Drug application to FDA in the second half of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.