Enveric's EB-003 Assay Data Shows Dual 5-HTA Pathway Engagement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) reported new mechanistic data from proprietary bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) assays demonstrating that its lead candidate, EB-003, activates both Gq-and ß-arrestin-mediated signaling downstream of the 5-HT A receptor. Independent peer-reviewed studies have linked selective activation of these pathways to antidepressant- and anxiolytic-like effects in preclinical models, suggesting therapeutic benefit can arise from either mechanism.

Enveric's data further indicated that EB-003 shows a modest preference toward ß-arrestin signaling relative to serotonin, the receptor's native ligand.

A recent Nature study provided additional clarity, reporting that Gi signaling downstream of 5-HTA was required for hallucinogenic effects, while Gq signaling mediated antidepressant- and anxiolytic-like benefits. These findings support Enveric's strategy of developing non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens designed to deliver therapeutic benefit without the safety and scalability constraints of psychedelic compounds.

"Growing mechanistic clarity around 5-HTA signaling strengthens confidence in the scientific foundation of our platform," said Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences. He added that EB-003 is being advanced through IND-enabling studies, with additional BRET testing planned to further characterize its unique signaling profile.

EB-003 is intended to be a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen that could support streamlined treatment paradigms, including potential at-home administration. The company continues to progress toward clinical development.

The company implemented a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on October 28, 2025.

ENVB is currently trading at $2.40 up 7%.

