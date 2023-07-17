Enveric Biosciences Reports Positive Results From Animal Studies With EB-373

(RTTNews) - Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) reported positive results from PK animal studies showing oral bioavailability, rapid onset of action and systemic clearance, and a more favorable side effect profile for the company's lead product candidate, EB-373 - a psilocin-prodrug targeting anxiety disorders. Pharmacokinetic measurements that were consistent in both dogs and rats confirmed that oral administration of EB-373 resulted in dose-dependent increase in psilocin blood concentration, correlating to levels expected to be effective in humans. The side effect profile was well tolerated overall, the company said.

"In two oral animal PK studies, our drug candidate, EB-373, was shown to have dose-dependent and rapid release of psilocin corresponding with rapid onset of effect," said Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.