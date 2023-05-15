News & Insights

Enveric Biosciences Plans About 35 Percent Reduction In Full-time Personnel

May 15, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) announced Monday a cost reduction plan resulting in approximately 40% to 55% decrease in expenses and extension of financial runway into the first quarter of 2024.

The operational streamlining entailed an approximately 35 percent reduction in full-time personnel, the cancelation of 7 consulting contracts focused on the cannabinoid programs and a transition from third-party service providers supporting R&D efforts to internal science teams performing this work.

The company also announced the termination of proposed spin-off of cannabinoid clinical development pipeline to a publicly traded company, Akos Biosciences, Inc. Enveric is now engaging with strategic advisors to identify and pursue alternative value-creating opportunities for cannabinoid assets.

