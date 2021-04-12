Enveric Biosciences Names Carter Ward CFO - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) has appointed Carter Ward as CFO, effective May 15th, 2021. He is replacing John Van Buiten. Prior to joining the company, Ward most recently served as CFO at Elite Pharmaceuticals. John Van Buiten is expected to remain in a consulting role with the company.

"Since becoming a public company in late-December 2020, Enveric has already achieved notable strategic milestones, working diligently to execute its vision of bringing new-generation, naturally occurring and synthetic compounds to cancer patients who need better, safer supportive care treatments," said Ward.

