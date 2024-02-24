Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Enveric Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ENVB) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 836.73% from the latest reported closing price of 0.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enveric Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVB is 0.12%, a decrease of 49.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.01% to 644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 273K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 142K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 52.34% over the last quarter.

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 142K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 44.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 30.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enveric Biosciences is a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.

