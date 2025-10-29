Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Price Target Increased by 1,100.00% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for Enveric Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ENVB) has been revised to $122.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,100.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,638.64% from the latest reported closing price of $7.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enveric Biosciences. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVB is 0.06%, an increase of 20.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 104K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 16.17% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 104K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 37K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 17.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 27K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 56.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVB by 47.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.