Enveric Biosciences Appoints Bob Dagher As Chief Medical Officer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) announced Monday the appointment of Bob Dagher, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dagher succeeds Robert Wilkins, MD, who stepped down on November 29, 2021 after serving in the role for two years.

Dagher brings over 20 years of experience working in clinical development in the pharmaceutical industry for both small and large pharmaceutical companies and as a board-certified physician from the American Board of neurology and psychiatry.

Prior to joining Enveric, Dagher served as the Chief Medical Officer at WCG MedAvante-ProPhas and as the Chief Medical Officer at Cadent Therapeutic.

Following his early experience treating patients in academic and private practice settings, Dagher started his career in the pharmaceutical industry at GlaxoSmithKline, followed by Sanofi/Genzyme working on neurology, psychiatry, and urology indications.

