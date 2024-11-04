Enveric Biosciences announces range of patent issuances

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) announces the expansion of patent protection for a broad range of molecules in its EVM301 portfolio through the issuance of five additional US patents and the recent allowance of three more patent applications by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The U.S. Patent Nos. 11,845,727; 11,858,895; 11,891,359; 11,998,557 and 12,128,058 join four other patents previously announced, bringing the total to nine issued U.S. patents covering the EVM301 portfolio and its drug candidate library. Enveric’s Psybrary is a proprietary catalogue of over 1,000 tryptamine derivative molecules that incorporates receptor engagement and functional data to correlate structure with biological activity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENVB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.