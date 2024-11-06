News & Insights

Stocks

Envela price target raised to $7 from $6 at Lake Street

November 06, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lake Street analyst Mark Argento raised the firm’s price target on Envela (ELA) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported “strong” Q3 results. After “two strong back-to-back quarters,” the firm says it sees a solid new store opening cadence and continued commercial growth remaining favorable tailwinds into Q4 and FY25.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ELA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.