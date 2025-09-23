Is Envela (ELA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Envela Corporation (ELA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Envela Corporation is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Envela Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELA's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ELA has returned about 12.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.2%. This shows that Envela Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Canada Goose (GOOS). The stock is up 36.5% year-to-date.

For Canada Goose, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.4% so far this year, so ELA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Canada Goose belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #150. The industry has moved -6.8% year to date.

Envela Corporation and Canada Goose could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

