Envela (ELA) Price Target Increased by 26.92% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Envela (NYSEAM:ELA) has been revised to $16.83 / share. This is an increase of 26.92% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.55% from the latest reported closing price of $17.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envela. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 32.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELA is 0.21%, an increase of 141.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.50% to 4,542K shares. The put/call ratio of ELA is 4.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 1,298K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 60.70% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 852K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 192K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 185K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 92.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 2,170.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 149K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELA by 8.54% over the last quarter.

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