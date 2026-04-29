Is Envela (ELA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Envela Corporation (ELA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Envela Corporation is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Envela Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELA's full-year earnings has moved 31.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ELA has returned 33% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Envela Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44%.

The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts' current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.5% this year, meaning that ELA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Advance Auto Parts, however, belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #198. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

Envela Corporation and Advance Auto Parts could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Envela Corporation (ELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.