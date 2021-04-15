Envela Corporation's (NYSEMKT:ELA) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Envela (NYSEMKT:ELA) has had a rough month with its share price down 26%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Envela's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Envela is:

36% = US$6.4m ÷ US$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.36.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Envela's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

First thing first, we like that Envela has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Envela's considerable five year net income growth of 69% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Envela's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.6%.

AMEX:ELA Past Earnings Growth April 15th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Envela fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Envela Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Envela's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

