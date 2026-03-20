Envela Corporation (ELA) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Envela Corporation (ELA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $17.35 in the previous session. Envela has gained 13.8% since the start of the year compared to the -4.3% gain for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 8.2% return for the Zacks Retail - Jewelry industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 18, 2026, Envela reported EPS of $0.23 versus consensus estimate of $0.09 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 45.31%.

For the current fiscal year, Envela is expected to post earnings of $0.45 per share on $233.19 in revenues. This represents a -19.64% change in EPS on a -3.25% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.67 per share on $255.7 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 48.89% and 9.65%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Envela has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Envela? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Envela has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 33.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24X versus its peer group's average of 17.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Envela currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Envela passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Envela shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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Envela Corporation (ELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.