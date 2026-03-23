ENVA Credit Quality: What Charge-Offs and Delinquencies Signal

Enova International, Inc. ENVA operates in credit categories where underwriting and servicing discipline matter as much as growth. The company lends to non-prime consumers and provides financing to small and medium businesses (SMB), which makes near-term credit signals a key swing factor for earnings power.

ENVA’s Loan Book and Where Credit Risk Sits

Enova is a digital financial services company that provides online loans and credit solutions to non-prime consumers and SMB customers, using proprietary analytics to underwrite and service installment loans, lines of credit, and small business financing.

By year-end 2025, small business loans represented 68% of combined loans and finance receivables, while consumer loans were 32%. That mix matters because credit outcomes flow directly into profitability through the net revenue margin, which reflects pricing and yield versus credit losses and related costs.

Enova’s 2025 Credit Trend

The core credit risk flag in 2025 was deterioration at the annual level. Net charge-offs rose 14.6% year over year, and delinquencies increased 11.5% year over year.

Credit is expected to remain pressured in the near term, even though better performance across key loan portfolios can support improvement over the longer run. For investors, this sets a high bar: growth needs to be accompanied by stabilization in the loss and delinquency trajectory.

SMB credit performance stood out as a relative anchor in the fourth quarter. Management characterized SMB credit as “remarkably stable,” with the SMB net charge-off ratio at 4.6% in 4Q’25.

That stability is important because SMB is now the larger share of the portfolio. As SMB continues to lead the mix, sustained steadiness in this segment can help limit consolidated volatility when consumer credit conditions fluctuate.

ENVA’s Net Revenue Margin Shows the Cushion

Net revenue margin provides a practical gauge of how much pricing power and unit economics ENVA has to absorb credit costs. In the fourth quarter of 2025, net revenue margin was 60%, up from 57% in the year-ago period, reflecting stronger credit performance during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects a consolidated net revenue margin of 55%-60% in the first quarter of 2026. Holding within that range matters because it frames how much room ENVA has to pursue origination growth while still protecting profitability.

Enova: What Investors Should Monitor Next

The next phase for ENVA is about whether quarterly improvement becomes a durable trend. Investors should monitor sustained improvement in delinquency and net charge-off ratios, especially after the year-over-year increases recorded for full-year 2025.

A second checkpoint is whether consolidated net revenue margin holds inside the company’s first-quarter 2026 guidance, since margin resilience can offset a pressured credit backdrop.

Finally, watch how credit trends interact with growth targets. Management expects originations to increase 15% year over year in 2026 and projects adjusted earnings per share growth of at least 20%. Achieving those goals while keeping credit metrics constructive would strengthen the investment case for Enova.

ENVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enova shares gained 32.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s gain of 20.2%.

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ENVA’s Peer Context

Enova peers, Capital One COF and Ally Financial ALLY are also facing asset quality pressure.

Capital One’s provision for credit losses and net charge-offs has been increasing over the past several years. Though the company recorded a provision benefit in 2021, provision for credit losses witnessed a CAGR of 22.1% over the last six years (2019-2025). NCOs recorded a CAGR of 55.6% over the last four years (2021-2025). While better performance in key loan portfolios and strategic shifts in risk management resulted in some improvement in COF’s credit quality in 2025, provisions and NCOs are expected to remain elevated in the quarters ahead, exerting pressure on overall credit quality.

Ally Financial’s provision for loan losses declined in 2021 and 2025, yet the metric witnessed a six-year (2019-2025) CAGR of 6.8%. Likewise, while net charge-offs declined in 2021 and 2025, the metric increased in the years between. Relatively high interest rates, volatility and cumulative inflationary pressure are leading to the deteriorating credit profile of the company’s borrowers. This will likely result in a near-term rise in credit costs. Hence, NCOs and provisions are expected to remain elevated. ALLY’s management expects the consolidated NCO rate to be 1.2-1.4% for 2026.

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Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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