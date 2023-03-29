ENV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.02, changing hands as high as $56.20 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $41.72 per share, with $84.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.79.

