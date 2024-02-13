ENV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.15, changing hands as low as $49.81 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $33.12 per share, with $67.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.