ENV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.18, changing hands as low as $75.07 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $61 per share, with $88.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.