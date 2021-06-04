ENV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.58, changing hands as high as $79.75 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $61 per share, with $92.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.21.

