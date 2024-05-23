News & Insights

Entyr Limited’s New Director Holds No Shares

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Entyr Limited, under a Deed of Company Arrangement, has disclosed that newly appointed director Dermott McVeigh holds no registered or beneficial interests in the company’s securities as of his start date, May 20, 2024. The mandatory initial disclosure, following listing rule 3.19A.1, also confirms McVeigh’s lack of interests in any company contracts.

