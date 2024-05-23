Entyr Limited’s New Director Holds No Shares

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Entyr Limited, under a Deed of Company Arrangement, has disclosed that newly appointed director Dermott McVeigh holds no registered or beneficial interests in the company’s securities as of his start date, May 20, 2024. The mandatory initial disclosure, following listing rule 3.19A.1, also confirms McVeigh’s lack of interests in any company contracts.

For further insights into AU:ETR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.