Entyr Limited Unveils 2024 Corporate Governance Statement

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Entyr Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, highlighting adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The statement, available on their website, outlines the company’s commitment to solid management foundations and transparency with security holders. This move is crucial for investors monitoring governance practices in the financial markets.

