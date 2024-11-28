News & Insights

Entyr Limited Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Entyr Limited (ASX: ETR) successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, as shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of key items including director elections and financial benefits. The meeting highlights investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team.

