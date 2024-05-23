Entyr Limited Announces Director’s Departure and Shareholdings

Pearl Global Ltd (AU:ETR) has released an update.

Michael Barry, a director at Entyr Limited, has ceased his directorship as of May 20, 2024. Before stepping down, he held a significant personal stake in the company with 13,137,268 ordinary shares and 4,735,300 options, both listed and unlisted. The company has reported this information in compliance with the ASX listing rules.

