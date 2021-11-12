Entrepreneur who flew to space with Shatner dies in plane crash, CBS reports

US Markets

Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space last month with actor William Shatner aboard a craft operated by Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, died in a small plane crash in New Jersey, CBS News reported on Friday, citing police.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space last month with actor William Shatner aboard a craft operated by Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, died in a small plane crash in New Jersey, CBS News reported on Friday, citing police.

The plane crashed in Sussex County, the report said, adding that De Vries and another man, Thomas Fischer, were killed. The FAA was investigating the crash, CBS reported.

"We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates," Blue Origin said on Twitter.

'Profound experience': Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

