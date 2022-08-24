Entrepreneur Mallika Chopra on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Personal Finance

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Mallika Chopra, CEO of Chopra Global and author of the book “Buddha and the Rose.”

My Best Purchase

My iPhone — it keeps me connected, captures my memories and organizes my life.

My Worst Purchase

My iPhone — it allows me to escape uncomfortable situations for growth, distracts me from experiencing the now of special moments and restricts my ability to live free of my schedule.

