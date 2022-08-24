Entrepreneur Mallika Chopra on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Mallika Chopra, CEO of Chopra Global and author of the book “Buddha and the Rose.”

My Best Purchase

My iPhone — it keeps me connected, captures my memories and organizes my life.

My Worst Purchase

My iPhone — it allows me to escape uncomfortable situations for growth, distracts me from experiencing the now of special moments and restricts my ability to live free of my schedule.

