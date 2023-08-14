Entrepreneur Jessica Meunier’s Fresh Approach to Personal Finance

Meet Jessica Meunier, the Founder and Head Coach of Empowered Personal Finance.

Harnessing her diverse background in the tech industry, non-profit organizations, and higher education, Jessica was able to embark on an entrepreneurial journey driven by her passion for combining finance with a fulfilling career. Empowered Personal Finance offers a fresh approach to financial planning, providing personalized guidance and support—all delivered virtually. However, Jessica's “why” extends far beyond financial advice. She acts as a financial wellness wingwoman, helping clients develop a positive relationship and confidence with money. By reframing negative beliefs, releasing past baggage, and nurturing a positive money mindset, she empowers her clients to achieve long-lasting financial well-being.

We asked Jessica about what makes Empowered Personal Finance different from others in the industry, if she always knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur, and what’s next for her and her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Empowered Personal Finance?

A: My business, Empowered Personal Finance, was born out of wanting to combine my strengths in finance with a fulfilling career, and flexibility as a working parent.

My interest in personal finance began out of sheer necessity. My mother was an alcoholic who stopped meeting her financial obligations when I was a teenager. Anyone who has encountered financial insecurity knows how this experience can shape you. For me, it left a deep motivation to understand all things money. I became the person who others would come to about personal finance questions, and I loved it.

Eventually, it became clear that providing affordable financial guidance was my calling. With the support of my husband, family, and friends, I made the decision to leave my steady 9-to-5 job for the many unknowns of entrepreneurship.

Q: What makes Empowered Personal Finance different from others in the industry?

A: There are two prominent gaps in the financial advising industry: price transparency and a focus on financial wellness.

Typical advisors charge a percentage of assets under management (AUM) and often won’t work with clients if they don’t have a certain net worth. In my opinion, that is unacceptable and a huge reason I started this business. Everyone should have the opportunity to manage their money and grow their wealth. I charge my clients by the session, so they know exactly what they’re paying for.

The other key difference is that I focus heavily on financial wellness. Much like a doctor helps you with your physical health, I help clients with their relationship and confidence with money; this benefit carries with them for the rest of their life. Together, we reframe negative feelings toward money, release baggage from the past and create a positive money mindset.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: They say hindsight is 20/20. For me, entrepreneurship would be one of those instances. Prior to becoming a financial coach, I changed jobs frequently because I couldn’t find the right fit. I’ve had many great jobs in the tech industry, non-profit organizations, and higher education. Every time I would settle into a job, I felt this tug to try something different.

I was always looking for more, but I didn’t know what “more” was. I love autonomy over my schedule and integrating the various roles I play together. Like many parents during the pandemic, the need for more flexibility with two kids sheltering in place and the stress of two working parents collided, making it the right time to transition to entrepreneurship—and I’m so glad I did!

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The hardest part has been, at times, feeling like I’m not succeeding. My previous definition of success was built on money, status, and achievements in a corporate setting. I’m having to redefine what success means in this new reality in order to not feel like a failure. I now define success by clients meeting their goals, getting out of their comfort zones, and making decisions with confidence. I feel happier and more fulfilled while driving thought leadership and building community in the personal finance space.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: Connecting with business coaches, joining like-minded communities, and hiring exceptional people have been the biggest drivers of success. Early on, I worked with Collectively, an aggregator of coaches helping women in career transitions, on branding and strategy. The founder of Food La La, Lindsey Kinder, coached me on foundational email marketing and growth practices. And an old friend and now mentor, Andrew Chen from West Capital Wealth Management, taught me about the wealth management business and advisor licenses.

While these mentors helped me get started, my brand manager and social media guru, Hazel Chadwick, has taken the company to the next level. She makes our brand fun and approachable while managing all our marketing outlets.

To focus on entrepreneurial connections and public relations, I recently joined the Dreamers and Doers Collective, which has been game-changing.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: Time management is crucial to being an effective leader. We often think of qualities like networking, charisma, and attitude when we think of leadership. But I’ve found that adequate time management is critical. Your time is a finite resource and how you use it matters.

I use the urgent versus important matrix to prioritize my to-do list. Then, I do, delegate, or dismiss according to the results. This doesn’t always work if something comes up with my kids or with clients, but it does help in making more thoughtful use of my time overall.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: Seek out inspiring people who are doers and who have similar values. I love to be around people who dream big, but take action. Groups like Dreamers and Doers and Collectively have been instrumental because they facilitate these connections. I’m also part of She’s Independent, a women-first angel investing club that connects impactful investors and start up companies. As a result, I’ve become immersed in a network of changemakers that is invaluable to my business.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Focus on work/life integration rather than separation. My happiness comes from being able to do meaningful work, participate in my community, be a present mother and wife, and take care of my well-being. When I’m able to give the right amount of energy to each of these, I operate at my best in all my roles.

Q: What’s next for you and Empowered Personal Finance?

A: We’re focusing on creating easy-to-use resources for our clients. This year, we added toolkits for travel, business growth, and having a money date to our shop. We want all our clients to have weekly money dates that are short, easy and, dare I say, fun? We’re also excited to be adding stickers with money mindset quotes very soon!

Longer term, we’re planning to create a children’s book set focused on the key money topics: budgeting, credit, investing, and philanthropy. My daughter wants to help me illustrate it. We can’t wait for parents to have this resource to start money conversations early!

