News & Insights

Stocks

Entrée Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

November 04, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Entree Gold (TSE:ETG) has released an update.

Entrée Resources Ltd. has announced promising results from its 2023 drilling program at the Hugo North Extension deposit in Mongolia, revealing significant copper and gold mineralization. The results showcase high copper equivalent grades in both surface and underground drill holes, reinforcing the potential of the Hugo North Extension as a leading copper-gold deposit. These developments point towards the possibility of future resource expansion and increased investor interest.

For further insights into TSE:ETG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERLFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.