Entrée Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Entree Gold (TSE:ETG) has released an update.

Entrée Resources Ltd. has announced promising results from its 2023 drilling program at the Hugo North Extension deposit in Mongolia, revealing significant copper and gold mineralization. The results showcase high copper equivalent grades in both surface and underground drill holes, reinforcing the potential of the Hugo North Extension as a leading copper-gold deposit. These developments point towards the possibility of future resource expansion and increased investor interest.

